Khloe Kardashian shares sweet snaps from her daughter’s third birthday

The KUWTK star went all out for the occasion

Khloe Kardashian has shared sweet snaps from her daughter True’s third birthday.

The reality star’s only child turned 3 on April 12, and Khloe went all out for the occasion.

The 36-year-old hosted a party for close family and friends at her sister Kylie’s house, which she decorated with colourful balloons and streamers.

Khloe also hired a lilac bouncing castle for True and her cousins to play on, and set up cookies and cupcakes for them to decorate.

The mother-of-one later shared a tribute to True on Instagram, as she posted photos of them surrounded by her birthday balloons.

Khloe captioned the post: “And Just like that…. you are THREE! Happy birthday my sweet True!!!!”

“I am not ready for you to be 3. I almost cry every time I call you ‘Baby True’ and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice ‘I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True.”

“You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of. You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors,” Khloe continued.

“Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever.”

“You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel,” she added.