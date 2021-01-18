Khloe Kardashian’s close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray announces the birth of third child

The reality star shared the news in a sweet Instagram post

Khadijah Haqq McCray has announced the birth of her third child with her American footballer husband Bobby McCray.

The couple are already parents to 11-year-old Christian and six-year-old Celine, and Bobby has a 16-year-old son named Bobby Louis McCray III from a previous relationship.

The reality star, who is close friends with Khloe Kardashian, shared the news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who’s twin sister Malika is Khloe’s longtime best friend, uploaded a snap of her family’s hands, captioned: “We love you baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6.”

While Khloe simply liked the post, a host of other famous faces left messages of support in the comment section.

Singer Christina Milian wrote: “Now that is awesome. Congratulations!!”

Ashley Simpson commented: “Congrats to your beautiful family❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

While Khadijah has not yet confirmed the name of the baby girl, she has referred to her bump as Kapri in pre-birth posts.