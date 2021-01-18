Khloe Kardashian’s close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray announces the birth of third child

Khadijah Haqq McCray has announced the birth of her third child with her American footballer husband Bobby McCray.
The couple are already parents to 11-year-old Christian and six-year-old Celine, and Bobby has a 16-year-old son named Bobby Louis McCray III from a previous relationship.
The reality star, who is close friends with Khloe Kardashian, shared the news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.
The 37-year-old, who’s twin sister Malika is Khloe’s longtime best friend, uploaded a snap of her family’s hands, captioned: “We love you baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6.”
View this post on Instagram
style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;”>
While Khloe simply liked the post, a host of other famous faces left messages of support in the comment section.
Singer Christina Milian wrote: “Now that is awesome. Congratulations!!”
Ashley Simpson commented: “Congrats to your beautiful family❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
While Khadijah has not yet confirmed the name of the baby girl, she has referred to her bump as Kapri in pre-birth posts.