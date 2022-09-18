Khloe Kardashian to drop MAJOR bombshell in season two premiere of The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian will drop a MAJOR bombshell in the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The first episode of the new season will join Disney+ on Thursday, September 22, and the show’s official synopsis has teased plenty of drama.

It reads: “As the Kardashians return for season two, Khloe reveals shocking news that will change the family forever.”

The season one finale ended with Khloe finding out her on-off beau Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nicholas, prompting her to end their relationship for good.

However, just a few months later it was revealed that Khloe and Tristan were expecting their second child together via surrogate, and they welcomed their baby boy in August.

Taking to Reddit to discuss the teaser for the season two premiere, one fan speculated: “Wonder what the shocking news is? The surrogacy?”

Another wrote: “Given how quiet they’ve been on Khloe’s new baby and name you can guarantee they are storylines.”

Khloe has not yet shared the news of her son’s arrival on Instagram, but she recently spoke about him for the first time in an interview with Elle.

Speaking about motherhood, the reality star said: “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts. (My children) challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.”

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much,” she added.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.