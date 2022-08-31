Khloe Kardashian speaks about her and Tristan Thompson’s son for the first time

Khloe Kardashian has spoken about her and Tristan Thompson’s son for the first time.

The Good American founder and her on-off beau welcomed their second child together via surrogate earlier this month.

Speaking to Elle Magazine about motherhood, the reality star said: “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.”

“(My children) challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.”

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much,” she added.

Shortly after Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their son, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, and Khloe broke up with him for good.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.