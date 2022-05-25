Khloe Kardashian shuts down speculation she’s had ’12 face transplants’

Khloe Kardashian has shut down speculation she’s had 12 face transplants.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 37-year-old spoke about her experience navigating social media comments.

The Good American founder explained: “It used to bother me when people were, like, I’ve had 12 face transplants.”

Khloe then clarified: “It didn’t bother me, it offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that.”

Speaking about the work she has had done on her face, the reality star admitted: “I’ve had one nose job that I love. I don’t care to lie about it.”

“But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why. That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

Khloe also noted that she seems to get more online criticism than her sisters Kim and Kourtney. She said: “Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough.” Khloe went under the knife and got rhinoplasty in March 2019.

She opened up about the procedure on The Kardashians ABC News special last month, telling host Robin Roberts: “My whole life I would say—I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever.”

“But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

Khloe later admitted her “only regret” about her nose job is that she “didn’t get it sooner”.