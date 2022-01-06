Khloe Kardashian shows off sweet gift from sister Kourtney and Travis Barker amid Tristan Thompson drama

Khloe Kardashian has shown off a sweet gift she got from her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker.

Earlier this week, the Good American founder’s on-off beau Tristan Thompson, who she shares a three-year-old daughter named True with, confirmed he fathered a child with another woman.

Amid the drama, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of a beautiful bouquet of roses she received from Kourtney and her fiancé Travis.

“My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash,” she wrote over the photo. “I love you.”

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, the NBA star issued a public apology to Tristan.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

According to reports, Khloe is finally ready to move on from Tristan following his latest scandal.

A source told E! News: “She is still very upset and it’s been hard for her to accept this. After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better.”

“The [Kardashian-Jenner] family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go.”

A second source told the publication that Khloe is “very disappointed and hurt by Tristan” in light of recent events, and that she is “relieved to be done” at this point.