Khloe Kardashian shares photos of daughter True amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian has shared sweet photos of her daughter True, amid her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Last week, the NBA player publicly apologised to the KUWTK star after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman last year.

Amid reports Khloe is finally “done” with her on-off beau, the Good American founder took to Instagram to share snaps of their three-year-old daughter holding a grey cat.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016 and two years later, they welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named True.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and found out last week that he is also the father of a baby boy who was born on December 1, 2021.

The sports star requested a paternity test after personal trainer Maralee Nichols sued him for child support, insisting he’s the father of her newborn son.

In court documents, Tristan acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston, Texas in March 2021.

It’s understood the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloe at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

Tristan also admitted to meeting Maralee “on a sporadic basis” from December 2020 until March 2021 “for consensual casual sex only”.

While he admitted to having sex with Maralee, the 30-year-old questioned whether he was really the father of her baby.

The results of the paternity test proved he is the child’s father, and Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe after finding out the results.

He wrote on Instagram: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing his ex-girlfriend directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.