The star was accused of "hypocrisy" by fans for forgiving Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares how she feels now about Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at a fan, after they accused her of “forgiving Tristan Thompson” for kissing Jordyn Woods – but not forgiving Jordyn.

In the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, scenes suggest that Khloe has completely forgiven her ex boyfriend for the scandal.

Twitter account @softkylie, who posts extensively about the Kardashians, took issue with the matter.

so they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman’s in this family but I can’t agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK — thamy👑 (@softkylies) March 27, 2020

“So they all forgave Tristan for cheating on Khloe, so they must forgive Jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! they penned.

“I love all woman’s in this family but I can’t agree with hypocrisy.”

Khloe was quick to reply and counter the comment, and shared that she feels Jordyn is “forgiven” for what happened, as is Tristan.

“We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near [sic] say,” Khloé wrote.

“The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with.”

“If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories…Where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being.”

Jordyn claims she kissed Tristan, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, at a house party on the night of February 17th 2019.

Rumours swirled about the house party, before Jordyn appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk to have her say on March 1st 2019.

After the scandal erupted last year, fans slammed Khloe for seemingly pointing all the blame at the 21-year-old in a series of furious tweets.

Khloe later apologised for her comments, and confirmed Tristan was to blame for breaking up her family.