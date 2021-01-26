Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True’s sweet reaction to seeing Tristan Thompson on TV

Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True’s sweet reaction to seeing Tristan Thompson on...

Khloe Kardashian has shared her daughter True’s sweet reaction to seeing Tristan Thompson on TV.

The KUWTK star welcomed her first child with the NBA star back in 2018.

On Monday, Tristan joined his basketball team the Boston Celtics in a game against the Chicago Bulls, with his daughter and girlfriend watching on from home.

Khloe shared a clip of the two-year-old to her Instagram Stories, who adorably exclaimed: “That’s my daddy!” after spotting Tristan on screen.

The reality star tagged Tristan in the cute clip, adding a shamrock emoji to show her support for the Celtics.

Resharing the video to his own Instagram Stories, Tristan gushed: “Love my Tutu!”

Khloe and Tristan have been focusing on making their long-distance relationship work, after Tristan relocated to Boston after transferring teams.

A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Khloe has to go “back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston”.

“They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising True together and be the best parents that they can be as always,” the insider added.