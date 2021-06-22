Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote following Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian has shared a cryptic quote following her split from Tristan Thompson.

On Monday, Page Six reported that the couple recently called it quits, just hours after Mail Online reported that the basketball player was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Khloe posted a quote about being “at peace” and having “the best intentions”.

The quote read: “I’m at peace because I know I was always true, had the best intentions, came from a good place with all of my heart, and I wish the very best to everyone, even the ones who wanted nothing more than to spotlight the ugliest parts of me, still I wished them well. I always will.”

“I hold blessings for everyone, but especially those who wanted nothing more than to see my light turn dark. Why? Because they need it the most.”

“My peace… it is mine. It’s personal and unbreakable and I guard it with my life, because for the life of me, I earned this s***. You cannot break through my light. You cannot shake my peace. It’s mine.”

It comes after a source told E! News: “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

“Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back. They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” the insider added.

Khloe and Tristan share a three-year-old daughter named True, and were hoping to welcome a second child via surrogate.