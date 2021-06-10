The reality star was previously married to Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian opens up about the possibility of getting remarried

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the possibility of getting remarried in a preview for the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star is currently in a relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and the couple share a 3-year-old daughter named True.

In the clip, Khloe tells her sister Kim that she’d like to be married again in 15 – 20 years.

Speaking about her plans for the future, the KUWTK star said: “I hope I have a sibling for True. But also, I don’t feel incomplete if I don’t.”

“I don’t know, I think I want to be married again… I think.”

“But I also don’t think I need to be married in order to feel like, this is our union.”

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom, before she filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, but Khloe eventually went ahead with proceedings and was granted a divorce in 2016.