Khloe Kardashian opens up about ‘incredibly hard’ time following Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about an “incredibly hard” time in her life.

In a new teaser for season two of Hulu’s reality series The Kardashians, the Good American founder looked back on the past year of her life.

The 38-year-old said: “Going through what I went through was incredibly hard. I just feel that I’m a fish in a fish bowl.”

Towards the end of last year, Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

But soon afterwards, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, and Khloe broke up with him for good.

During the season one finale of The Kardashians, the famous family reacted to finding out that Tristan had cheated on Khloe once again.

The Kar-Jenner clan were alerted to the scandal after Kim was sent an article about a paternity suit launched against Tristan last year, which claimed he was the father of Maralee’s baby.

Checking her phone, Khloe said: “What? What the f**k is this?” and Kim responded: “So, he’s been lying to you. Did you know about this.”

Khloe immediately replied: “No. What the f**k? This can not be happening.”

Kim explained that Tristan “did a full declaration”, meaning “basically [the other woman] sued him and his attorneys went on the record with a full declaration from him giving a statement.”

She added he “probably never thought it would be leaked.”

The declaration explains that Tristan met Houston-based personal trainer Maralee after his 30th birthday party in March 2021.

Khloe and Tristan were working on their on-off relationship at this time, and Khloe even hosted Tristan’s party before he flew to Houston to play with his basketball team – the Sacramento Kings.

Reading Tristan’s declaration, Kim said: “‘The only time i had sexual relations with the petitioner’ – which is the girl – ‘was in March 2020 in Houston, Texas.’ This is from his words in his declaration.”

The episode concluded with Khloe explaining to Kim what she said to Tristan once she finally confronted him.

The Good American founder said: “I called him and was just like, what have you got to say? It was more yelling on my end, but him talking, trying to plead his case. There’s not much to talk about in my opinion.”

“It’s a joke, it’s gross, it’s a joke, it’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting, we’re all over it. I’m like, I didn’t buy tickets to this f*****g circus but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me,’ the 37-year-old added.

“I want a refund, return to sender, I don’t want to be at this show. Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this f***ing clown car and no matter what he says nothing’s going to give me the answers that I’m looking for, the closure.”

Kim added that if she were in Tristan’s shoes, she would “definitely” have kept her “d**k in [her] pants.”

“You would think,” Khloe responded, adding: “you either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or you don’t f**k random people that you meet in other states. It’s not like rocket science.”

The couple’s second child, a son, was born earlier this month.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Disney+ on September 22.