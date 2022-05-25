Khloe Kardashian insists there are ‘good sides’ to ex Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

Khloe Kardashian has insisted there are “good sides” to her ex Tristan Thompson, despite their personal drama.

The Good American founder stood by her basketball star beau through multiple cheating scandals, before splitting from him for good last year after he fathered another child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Speaking about her relationship with Tristan today, Khloe insisted they were on good terms and remained cordial for the sake of their daughter True.

The reality star said on the latest episode of the Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast: “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.”

“A lot of other people in the world that have been through probably similar situations. I doubt I’m the only human being. I hope not. Well, I don’t want anyone to go through that.”

The reality star then went on to say that “everyone makes mistakes” and that while Tristan may be “a good person,” he is not “a good partner”.

She continued: “I want everyone to still have like a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life.”

“So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Khloe also revealed that Tristan has tried to reconcile their relationship again, but said she will not fall for him again because of the “disrespect” he has shown her.

The mother-of-one explained: “I found out [about his cheating] every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part. All of it is f**ked up, but can there be a little respect?”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.