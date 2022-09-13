Khloe Kardashian hits back at claims she ‘doesn’t spend time with her kids’

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at claims she “doesn’t spend time with her kids”.
The Good American founder, who shares two children with her on-off beau Tristan Thompson, took to Instagram on Monday to share snaps from Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday party.
The reality star wore a stunning sparkly two-piece for the occasion, with a matching glitzy bag and boots.
She also posed for snaps alongside her sister Kim and their close pal Lala, and captioned the post: “All the single ladies.”
One fan commented under one of the posts: “@khloekardashian when do you spend time with your kids??”
Khloe, 38, replied: “When they are awake baby doll.”
Khloe and Tristan, who started dating in 2016, welcomed their first child together in April 2018 – a daughter named True.
The couple, who split last year following Tristan’s paternity scandal, welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month – a baby boy.
Khloe has not yet posted about her son online, and his name has not yet been revealed.