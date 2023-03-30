Khloe Kardashian hits back after being asked if she misses her ‘old face’

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a critic who asked if she misses her “old face”.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her documenting her morning workout.

The reality star received some negative comments about her appearance under the post, and decided to respond to some of them.

One social media user asked: “Do you miss your old face,” to which Khloe replied: “No.”

Another wrote: “Try without a filter”, and Khloe responded: “What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?”

Last year, Khloe opened up about her decision to go under the knife, after getting rhinoplasty in March 2019.

Speaking on The Kardashians ABC News special, the mum-of-two told host Robin Roberts: “My whole life I would say—I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

The 38-year-old also discussed her experience with plastic surgery during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

She said at the time: “Everybody says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job.”

“Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? Nobody’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.”

“I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded poorly to Botox,” she explained. Khloe continued: “When the show first started I was very secure. Very secure.” “And then during the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again.” “I was so confident and secure before the show… I became insecure because of everybody else telling me.”