Khloe Kardashian furiously responds to pregnancy rumours – after fans slam her for ‘taking Tristan back’

Khloe Kardashian has furiously responded to rumours she’s expecting another baby with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

The reality star was forced to address the rumours, after fans started suggesting she was pregnant on social media – because she hasn’t been showing her stomach in recent posts.

The 35-year-old is also currently isolating with her ex Tristan and their 2-year-old daughter True – which has added fuel to the fire.

After the rumours started circulating, fans criticised the 35-year-old for wanting to have another baby with Tristan – despite the fact that he cheated on her multiple times.

However, Khloe poured cold water on those rumours today, as she furiously responded to the speculation on Twitter.

In a series of angry tweets, the mother-of-one said: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away.”

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

She continued: “Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives.”

“I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

Fans also believe Khloe is responding to recent rumours that Tristan had to take a paternity test, after a mystery woman claimed she fell pregnant with his child.

The woman’s story began circulating on social media this week, but it’s not known if there’s any truth to her claims.

