Khloé Kardashian calls Kourtney ‘Mike Tyson’ after THAT bloody brawl with Kim

The sisters got into a physical fight during the season 18 premiere

Khloé Kardashian called her sister Kourtney ‘Mike Tyson’, after she got into a brawl with their other sister Kim.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were shocked when they watched the sisters engage in a physical fight during the show’s season 18 premiere back in March – which left Kim with bloody scratches on her arms and back.

A bonus scene from the show was released on YouTube this week, and it showed Khloé and Kim weighing in on their row with Kourtney while at lunch with her ex Scott Disick.

“I text Kourtney, I said ‘Hey Mike’ – Mike Tyson – I was like – how are you doing? She was like, ‘Hey Tony’. I don’t think she knew who Mike was…,” Khloé told Scott.

“And I was like, so are we ever gonna talk about this? If I hadn’t reached out to Kourt, she never would have reached out to me, which is crazy.”

Scott then voiced his concerns about their trip to Armenia, which was scheduled to take place not long after Kourtney and Kim’s fight.

“I’m just trying to understand about Armenia. Are you just gonna sit down one day prior and then get on a plane across the world?” he asked.

“I think she’s only apologising because there’s like a deadline, or else I don’t think she would have done it,” Khloé responded.

Fans of KUWTK have since slammed Khloe and Kim for talking about the brawl with Kourtney’s ex Scott.

Viewers took to the YouTube comment section to criticise their discussion.

“It’s horrible how they can sit there and talk about Kourtney like that, at one point I thought it was only Scott laughing but it was khloe too,” one user commented.

Kourtney and Scott split for good back in 2017 after 12 years together, and the former couple share three children – Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: