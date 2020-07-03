The reality star has shared some cryptic posts on social media

Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence over rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has seemingly responded to rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, fans questioned whether the 36-year-old is engaged to her ex-boyfriend – after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring at her birthday party over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Khloe told fans she was “confused” over the things she was reading online.

The mother-of-one tweeted: “Wait… what? lol.”

Wait… what? lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

In another tweet, she said: “I just came online and I’m even confused lol.”

Khloe added: “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.”

I just came online and I’m even confused lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

Quarantine has us all going 🤪🤪 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

The news comes after People magazine reported that Khloe and Tristan are “giving their relationship another try”.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Just one year before the scandal, the NBA player was accused of cheating on Khloe with multiple women – days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.