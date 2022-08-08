Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence following the birth of her second child

Khloe Kardashian has broken her social media silence, following the birth of her second child.

The Good American founder and her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a baby boy together via surrogate.

The reality star, 38, has since taken to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter True.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

She captioned the post: “My happy sweet girl 💕”

One fan commented: “Sweet sweetest girl ❤️ hope the new baby is okay Khloe. Sending you lots of love and happiness.”

Another wrote: “Congrats on your baby!! So lucky to have you a a Mom and True as a sister!!!”

Khloe has not yet announced the birth of her son, but the news was confirmed by her rep.

Her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, also took to Twitter over the weekend to congratulate Khloe on the news.

She wrote: “Congratulations major @khloekardashian I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!”

Congratulations major @khloekardashian I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother! https://t.co/7StY43WZKQ — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 6, 2022

A rep for Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were expecting baby number two together via surrogate in July.

They said in a statement: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

According to E! News, Khloe and Tristan “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters”.

A source told the publication: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

Last December, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

However, some fans are convinced Khloe and Tristan will rekindle their romance, as Khloe is recently single again.

She had been dating a private equity investor in recent months, but they have since called it quits.