Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share cryptic quotes ahead of the birth of their second child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have shared cryptic quotes ahead of the birth of their second child.

The on-off couple are expecting a baby boy, who is due any day now, via surrogate.

Ahead of their family’s newest arrival, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share a lengthy quote about “difficult times”.

It read: “Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire…If you did, what would there be to look forward to. Be thankful when you don’t know something…For it gives you the opportunity to learn.”

“Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement.”

The Good American founder also shared a quote about being thankful for “mistakes” because “they will teach you valuable lessons.”

It continued: “It is easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings.”

Tristan also shared a cryptic quote to his IG Stories, that read: “1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life.” “Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.'” Despite the fact that they are about to welcome their second child together, a source told E! News that Khloe and Tristan are not currently together romantically. The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown. Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year. Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all. Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1. It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month. After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe. He wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.” “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.” “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.