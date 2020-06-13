Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have grown ‘closer’ during coronavirus pandemic

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly grown “closer” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid rumours they’ve rekindled their romance, a source has told People that it’s “very possible” Khloe will take him back.

The former couple have been spending a lot of time together in lockdown, as they co-parent their two-year-old daughter True.

The insider said: “The lockdown made them closer. They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”

“Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it’s very possible that Khloe would get back with him.”

The news comes after Khloe and Tristan were spotted looking cosy at a mutual friend’s birthday party this week.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the NBA player appears to have his arm around the reality star – amid rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The video was originally posted by Tristan’s old teammate Jordan Clarkson, as they celebrated their friend Savas Oguz’s birthday.

Although Khloe and Tristan look very close in the videos, sources have told TMZ that they’re not back together.

The insider also noted that they’re both living separately, and are focused on co-parenting their two-year-old daughter True.

The news comes after Tristan filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, who has claimed he is the father of her child.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the NBA star’s attorney Marty Singer is demanding a jury trial against Kimberley, after she accused the sports star of falsifying his paternity test results.

In the court documents, Mr. Singer claims the defendant is a “wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son.”

He continues: “Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. Such statements are absolutely false and are defamatory per se.”

Tristan’s attorney also questioned why Kimberley waited until now to claim that Tristan is the father her 5-year-old child.

Rumours about Tristan fathering another child started swirling on social media last month, after a blog called Gossip of the City published copies of laboratory paperwork, which revealed Tristan took a paternity test back in January.

They also shared alleged text messages between Tristan and Kimberley, which appeared to show them arguing over DNA testing – as Kimberley believed he somehow falsified the test results by using a particular lab.

According to documents published by Gossip of the City, Kimberley was previously represented by famed attorney Lisa Bloom, but her legal team dropped the case after they were “unable to resolve” her claims.

Tristan is already father to two children – three-year-old Prince, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and two-year-old True, who he shares with Khloe.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.