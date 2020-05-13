Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner share unseen snap from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s vow renewal

The sisters posed with Kim and Kanye's kids Chicago and Psalm

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner share unseen snap from Kim Kardashian and...

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have shared glamorous unseen snaps from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s vow renewal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars were pictured posing in Kim and Kanye’s garden as they cradled the couple’s youngest children, Psalm and Chicago.

Khloé and Kylie took to Instagram to share the stunning black and white picture with their fans.

“FOREVER TYPE OF THING,” Khloé captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram 🤍 FOREVER TYPE OF THING 🤍 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

The 35-year-old wore a stunning strapless white jumpsuit, while holding Chicago and a glass of bubbly.

Kylie flaunted her curves in a strappy white dress, while holding Kim and Kanye’s newborn son Psalm.

Kylie also posted a close-up snap of Psalm in her arms, with a blanket resting against her chest.

Kim and Kanye renewed their wedding vows in an intimate surprise ceremony last year, following the birth of their son Psalm.

Kim organised the vow renewal, which took place in their back garden, to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary together.

Though the actual ceremony was not filmed, the Kardashian–West family were seen preparing for the affair on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The couple first married in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy back in 2014.

