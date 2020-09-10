Kevin Spacey sued by actor Anthony Rapp and another accuser for alleged sexual assault

Both men have claimed they were 14 when Kevin allegedly assaulted them

Kevin Spacey sued by actor Anthony Rapp and another accuser for alleged...

Kevin Spacey is being sued by Anthony Rapp and an anonymous accuser, who have alleged they were sexually assaulted by the actor in the 1980s.

Both men have claimed they were assaulted by Spacey when they were just 14-years-old, and are suing for unspecified damages – claiming they have suffered psychological damage.

Anthony first spoke out against the Oscar-winning actor back in 2017, which influenced others to come forward with their own allegations against him.

In the lawsuit filed in New York this week, Anthony claimed he was invited to a party at Kevin’s Manhattan apartment in 1986 – where he claims he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” when the actor grabbed his buttocks.

The second accuser claimed he met Kevin at the age of 12 at an acting class, and was also allegedly invited to his apartment when he was 14.

He claimed that they engaged in sex acts on multiple occasions, and that Kevin allegedly ignored his “verbal and physical resistance” during their final encounter.

Lawyer Peter J Saghir, who is representing both men, said in a statement: “This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law.

“Our clients are looking forward to their day in court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

After Anthony first came forward with his allegations, Kevin released a statement saying while he didn’t recall the incident, but said: “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.