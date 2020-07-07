Kevin Hart reveals he feels ‘lucky to be alive’ as he celebrates his 41st birthday

The comedian was involved in a terrifying car crash back in September

Kevin Hart reveals he feels ‘lucky to be alive’ as he celebrates...

Kevin Hart has revealed that he feels “lucky to be alive” as he celebrated his 41st birthday.

The actor was involved in a horrific car accident back in September, where he suffered serious back injuries and had to complete physical therapy.

Taking to Instagram on his birthday, Kevin shared a photo of himself on a boat, alongside an emotional message.

“So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41….I’m lucky to be alive,” he wrote.

“There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that’s not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation.”

“God is great!!!! Thank you. Happy B Day to me damn it!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh,” he added.

The father-of-three also posted some adorable snaps of his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his children.

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting their second child together.

Kevin and Eniko are already parents to their two-year-old son Kenzo Kash.

The comedian also shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei.

