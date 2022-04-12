Kendall Jenner says mom Kris is putting pressure on her to have a baby

Kendall Jenner has called out her mom Kris Jenner for pressuring her to have a baby.

The model, 26, sat down with her mother and sisters for a video interview with E! News’ Daily Pop to promote the April 14 debut of their new show, The Kardashians.

In the video, that dropped on Monday, Kendall said her mom Kris, 66, has been constantly asking her when she is going to become a parent ⁠— since she is the only Kardashian sister to not have a child.

When asked who pressures her the most, Kendall immediately replied: “One hundred percent my mom.”

“She will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!'”

Kris said jokingly: “Just your friendly reminder!”

Kylie Jenner, who just welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott, added that she would also love to see her older sister become a mom.

Kendall, who is the aunt of ten nieces and nephews, has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since the summer of 2020.

In a March interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Phoenix Suns player was asked if it’s “hard having the spotlight” on their personal lives.

The 25-year-old replied: “I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

“I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me,” he added.