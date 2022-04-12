Kendall Jenner reveals she ‘always had a feeling’ Kourtney Kardashian would end up with Travis Barker

Kendall Jenner has revealed she “always had a feeling” Kourtney Kardashian would end up with Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer was a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family for years before he started dating Kourtney in late 2020.

The couple got engaged last October, and tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of The Kardashians premiere, which airs on Disney+ on Friday, Kourtney said her sister Kendall pushed “for years” to have her take the next step in her friendship with Travis.

The Poosh founder told PEOPLE: “Kendall, for years, would always say… ‘he’s so fire, he’s so fire!’ Anytime we’d see him or he’d be with us.”

Kendall joked: “I have a secret psychic ability that nobody knows about it and I knew it from very long ago. I always had a feeling and I would encourage her. Every day I’d be like, ‘Just do it, just try! Just try.'”

“Cause they were really good friends for so long. Just try, take it to the next level, what’s it going to hurt?” Though Kourtney admitted she and Travis initially “had a fear” to ruin their friendship, things ultimately worked out for them. Khloe Kardashian said: “I definitely know Kim and I have spoken about [their intense connection]. I feel like Kendall and I have.” “It was perfect timing. It was timing. We were all like, ‘Come on, they’ve just got to hook up.’ And they did and they haven’t [stopped].”