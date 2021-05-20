Kendall Jenner receives stunning gift from her boyfriend Devin Booker

The couple confirmed their romance in February after months of speculation

Kendall Jenner has received a stunning gift from her boyfriend Devin Booker.

The model was first linked to the basketball star back in August, after they were spotted dining at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant.

The couple confirmed their romance back in February, going Instagram official for Valentine’s Day.

To celebrate the launch of Kendall’s new brand 818 Tequila earlier this week, Devin surprised his girlfriend with a stunning array of cacti and an 818 display flower display, complete with candles.

Sharing a snap of the romantic gesture to her Instagram Stories, Kendall wrote: “🥺🥰 @dbook.”

Commemorating the launch of her tequila, Kendall wrote in an Instagram post: “what an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!”

“@drink818 has launched in California… we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!”

