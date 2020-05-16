The model has admitted she struggles with her mental health

Kendall Jenner opens up about dealing with ‘crazy panic attacks’

Kendall Jenner has opened up about dealing with “crazy panic attacks” ever since she was “really young.”

The model got candid about her mental health as she helped launch The Mental Health Coalition with Kenneth Cole on Good Morning America.

“I struggle with my own mental health issues sometimes,” Kendall said.

“On days I don’t have a lot going on I get anxious and to calm down I read a book or meditate.”

“Mental health is a pandemic in its own right.” @kennethcolereal launches the #MentalHealthCoalition with help from @KendallJenner. The initiative brings together mental health resources and service providers in one place. https://t.co/8RNWwZSahr pic.twitter.com/fmEj6xPn6M — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2020

When asked how long she’s been suffering with panic attacks, she said: “I was really young, and I remember feeling like I couldn’t breathe.”

“I’d go running to mom and say ‘something must be wrong’ so she took me to lots of doctors just to make sure I was okay physically, and I was, but no one ever told I had anxiety.

“Three or four years ago it came back, completeLy full on and I would have crazy panic attacks.”

The KUWTK also launched a new online challenge, calling on people to “share how are you are, really.”

In the video, Kendall said: “I have good days and some really anxious days so I am off and on, but join me in this challenge – tell me how you really feel.”

The 24-year-old then tagged her sister Kim Kardashian, and her celeb pals Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and Jen Atkin to get involved.

