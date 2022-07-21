Kendall Jenner ‘granted restraining order’ against trespasser

Kendall Jenner has reportedly been granted a permanent restraining order against an alleged trespasser.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the restraining order against Arnold Oscar Babcock is set to last three years.

The legal decision comes after the model filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against the man in January.

According to the documents, both Kendall and Arnold were present at the hearing, as well as their respective lawyers Kate Mangels and Edward Crawford Watkins.

This isn’t the first time the model has been granted a restraining order against a trespasser.

In April 2021, she was granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker, after he was arrested in March for trespassing on her LA property.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, he knocked on Kendall’s windows, while yelling her name, before taking his clothes off with the intention of swimming in her pool.

At the time, a source close to the 818 tequila founder said: “Kendall has ramped up security and has a huge team on the property and with her.”

“They are all feeling like they need a big security presence at all times and that they can’t have something like this happen again.”

“It’s been very scary and unsettling for all of them.”