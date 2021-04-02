Kendall Jenner ‘forced to flee her home’ after scary incidents involving two men

The model sought restraining orders against two different men this week

Kendall Jenner ‘forced to flee her home’ after scary incidents involving two...

Kendall Jenner has reportedly fled her home in Beverly Hills, amid concerns for her safety.

The KUWTK star was granted a temporary restraining order against a 27-year-old man on Thursday, after he trespassed on her property wearing no clothes.

According to TMZ, the man made it into her pool before her personal security detained him, and called the police.

The trespasser was released from jail after just six hours due to Covid protocols, but was arrested again and charged for felony stalking when he showed up at her sister Kylie’s gated community.

The outlet has reported that Kendall has left her home, and has no plans to ever return.

The news comes just days after the model was granted a temporary restraining order against a 24-year-old man on Monday.

The reality star sought the order after a LAPD detective told her that the man had plans to purchase an illegal firearm to shoot her, before shooting himself.

The man is currently being held in a psychiatric ward, but Kendall fears he will seek her out after being released.

The 25-year-old is reportedly staying in a safe location, and is being protected by armed security.