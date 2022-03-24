Kendall Jenner debuts fuller lips in new video

Kendall Jenner has debuted fuller lips in a new Snapchat video.

The 26-year-old took to the social media app earlier this week to share a clip of her sitting in the front seat of her car, posing for the camera.

Fans are convinced the model has gotten lip filler, as her lips look a lot plumper than usual in the video.

Kendall Jenner via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/h7S7XCojTz — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) March 22, 2022

Former NBC Senior Executive Mike Sington tweeted: “Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler.”

Someone else wrote: “She looks like a cartoon character”, while a third penned: “Awww damn, she was my favorite bc she never altered herself, that’s all gone now. Sad.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for shying away from admitting to plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements, and Kendall is no exception.

The last time the model addressed rumours that she had undergone facial reconstruction was in 2017, when she called the media frenzy around her appearance “CRAZY.”

She later explained on her now shut-down app: “I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.'”

“It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

Last week, Kendall’s supermodel friend Bella Hadid ⁠- who also long denied any plastic surgery ⁠- admitted to getting a nose job at the age of 14.