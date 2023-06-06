Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber respond to feud rumours

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have shut down feud rumours with a new post.

Fans began to speculate that the model friends had secretly fallen out after they went on separate trips to Europe, and did not post any photos together.

However, Hailey took to Instagram over the weekend to set the record straight on the rumours by posting a snap of her and Kendall lounging in the sun, along with the caption: “‘Feuding’ 🧡🧡”

Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, have been friends for over a decade.

The pair first met at the premiere of The Hunger Games back in 2012, and knew each other through Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Speaking in a 2021 episode of her YouTube series ‘Who’s in My Bathroom?’, Hailey told Kendall: “I love you both. But you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend. And boy, did we take that city by storm.”

Kendall said: “I think the best part about us is that we’re like, I know it’s corny to say, but like yin and yang. Like we’re so opposite that we almost balance each other out in a way.”

“I feel like both you and I have experienced—whether it be business, like self, love, like whatever it is—like, I feel like we’ve both seen each other, like, thrive at different times than others, do you know what I mean?”

“And we’ve been there for each other through it all and not, like, let it get in the way of our friendship, which I think is really, like, special and important,” the Kardashians star added.

