Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spotted on holiday together after rumoured breakup

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted on holiday together, following their rumoured breakup.

On Thursday night, the model shared a carousel of photos and videos from her recent trip to Hawaii on Instagram.

In the background of one of her videos, eagle-eyed fans noticed the basketball star swimming in the ocean behind her.

One fan commented on the post, “Devin booker and Kendall 😍,” while another wrote, “Tell me that’s Book.”

A third wrote, “Kendall and Devin >>,” and a fourth weighed in, “Kendall Booker.”

Kendall and Devin sparked split rumours in June, after neither of them posted on social media for their two-year anniversary.

At the time, sources revealed that the couple went their separate ways in an attempt to make their careers a priority.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage, and his priority is his career,” a source previously told Page Six. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

However, just days after their rumoured split hit headlines, the pair were spotted hanging out together at Soho House in Malibu, California.

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.