Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ‘secretly split last month’

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reportedly secretly split last month.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the former couple parted ways with “love and respect for one another”’

A source told the outlet: “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.“

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” the source continued.

They added that the pair’s decision to go their separate ways was mutual and that they plan to stay in touch.

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Earlier this month, Kendall was spotted at her ex Harry Styles’ concert with her sister Kylie Jenner and friend Hailey Bieber.

The former One Direction star is said to be newly-single after he reportedly split from Olivia Wilde.

Fans went wild on Twitter at the prospect of Harry and Kendall rekindling their romance.

One user tweeted: “Harry and Kendall have to be endgame idc what anyone else has planned for them,” while a second said: “KENDALL??? AND HARRY???? ARE BOTH SINGLE???? 🤭🤭🤭 hehehehehe.”