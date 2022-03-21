Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker head out on double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker headed out on a double date night with Hailey and Justin Bieber on Sunday evening.

The supermodels and their beaus were dressed to the nines for their dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

In photos published by MailOnline, Kendall was seen wearing a pair of flared leather pants and a floral tank top, while showing off her newly-dyed auburn locks.

Hailey, 25, sported a stunning black dress for the occasion, and wore her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The double date comes just weeks after the model was hospitalised after suffering stroke-like symtoms.

Hailey suffered a very small blood clot to her brain, and admitted it was one of the “scariest moments” she’s ever been through.

Speaking about the incident at his concert in Denver, Colorado last week, Justin admitted he had a “really scary” few days.

The Canadian singer told the crowd: "Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife." "But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."