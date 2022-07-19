Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are ‘fully back together’ – after brief split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly back together.

The couple have faced numerous split rumours in recent months.

A source told E! News: “She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”

“They moved on and it’s going really well,” the source added. “They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren‘s wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

The news comes less than a week after eagle-eyed fans spotted Devin swimming in the back of one of Kendall’s photos from her recent Hawaiian vacation.

Kendall and Devin sparked split rumours in June, after neither of them posted on social media for their two-year anniversary.

At the time, sources revealed that the couple went their separate ways in an attempt to make their careers a priority.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage, and his priority is his career,” a source previously told Page Six. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

However, just days after their rumoured split hit headlines, the pair were spotted hanging out together at Soho House in Malibu, California.

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.