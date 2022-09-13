Kendall Jenner addresses ‘false narratives’ about herself and her famous family

Kendall Jenner has addressed “false narratives” about herself and her family in a new interview.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast ‘On Purpose’, the model opened up about the challenges that come with life in the public eye.

The 26-year-old said: “There’s so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it.”

The reality star, who is dating basketball played Devin Booker, continued: “It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks.”

“But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter? Everything else is just noise.”

Kendall also explained to Jay how her much her mindset has shifted since starting her modeling career, revealing how her drive ultimately led to her feeling burned out.

She said: “The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I was like okay I think I need to take it back a notch.”

“There was a core 5 years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in.”

“I just wasn’t happy anymore so I had to set those boundaries for myself. I need to start saying ‘no’ when I can and start prioritizing me and my wellbeing. It has done wonders for me.”