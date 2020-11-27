Kendall and Kylie Jenner poke fun at their love lives in hilarious TikTok

This is too funny!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner poke fun at their love lives in hilarious...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have poked fun at their love lives in a hilarious TikTok video.

The video shows the famous sisters strutting towards the camera, before placing themselves in front of the attribute that best describes them.

The categories included “Supermodel” and “Instagram Model,” “Dad’s Fav” and “Mom’s Fav,” and “Hoopers” and “Rappers” – poking fun at their tendency to date basketball players and rappers.

Kylie captioned the post: “I’m still a supermodel on the inside.”

Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker, and Kylie shares daughter Stormi with her on-off rapper beau Travis Scott.

Before she started dating Travis, the 23-year-old famously dated rapper Tyga, but they called it quits in 2017.

As for Kendall, the supermodel has been linked to a number of NBA players over the past few years – including Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

The KUWTK stars seem to be on much better terms as of late, following their explosive row earlier this year.

Back in March, the model and the makeup up mogul got into a physical fight during a trip to Palm Springs, and they didn’t speak for a month afterwards.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sisters finally settled their differences after Kylie called Kendall to apologise.