Kelly Rowland reveals she’s expecting her second child

The singer is having another baby with her husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland has revealed she’s expecting her second child with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The Destiny’s Child star confirmed the news in the November issue of Women’s Health, showing off her baby bump on the front cover.

Kelly told the magazine: “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened. And we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.'”

The 39-year-old admitted she fell pregnant quickly, and that their baby is due later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 7, 2020 at 5:05am PDT

The singer confessed she was hesitant to share the news publicly “with the pandemic, a racial reckoning, and a severe economic downturn roiling the country.”

She then added: “But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly and Tim tied the knot in Costa Rica back in 2014, and went on to welcome their now five-year-old son Titan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 4, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

