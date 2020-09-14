Kelly Clarkson describes divorce from Brandon Blackstock as ‘the worst thing ever’

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, labelling it as “the worst thing ever”.
The singer filed for divorce back in June, after nearly seven years of marriage and having two children together.
Opening up about the split to Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Kelly admitted the past few months have been “a little hard”.
“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she admitted.
“Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” she added.
“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”
Kelly revealed that she was so caught up with the divorce, that she forgot that the Daytime Emmy’s were on – where she won her first Emmy award.
“I totally forgot that the Emmys were on. I’m sitting there playing with Legos with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is, like, ‘You are the best host.’ And I was, like, ‘Thank you.'”
“I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, ‘This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.’
And she was, like, ‘No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for outstanding…’ and I was, like, ‘What?!’
Kelly previously told the Los Angeles Times that she would be keeping details of her divorce under wraps out of respect to the former couple’s two children.
“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she told the publication.
“I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something,” she added.
The mother-of-two admitted she was cautious because “there are a lot of little hearts involved.”
