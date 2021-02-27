The couple announced they were expecting in September

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany announce the birth of their first child

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, named Ashtyn Lilly Lutz, on Monday – one year after they suffered a devastating pregnancy loss.

Brittany shared the news on Instagram by posting three polaroid pictures of them with their newborn.

She captioned the post: “The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.”

“It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine.”

“She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension. God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow,” she added.

The news comes one year after the couple announced that they had lost their baby – six months into Brittany’s pregnancy.

Seven months later, Brittany told fans that they were expecting again in a heartwarming post.

Kellan, best known for his role in the Twilight movies, married Brittany back in 2017.