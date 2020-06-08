Katy Perry showcases her baby bump during a virtual graduation special

Katy Perry has showed off her growing baby bump during a virtual graduation special.

The 35-year-old took part in the Dear Class Of 2020 YouTube special and performed her new single, Daisies.

Katy addressed the students while wearing a figure-hugging one-shoulder white dress, that highlighted her growing baby bump.

“#DearClassof2020, I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating,” she wrote in her preview on Instagram.

“You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place.”

“Never let ’em change you,” she added.

After she performed her new single, Katy proceeded to sing her iconic 2010 song Firework, alongside a montage of students celebrating from their homes.

“Class of 2020, just like your life story, this night is just beginning,” she commented when she finished singing.

The expecting mother wasn’t the only celebrity who took part in the online celebration.

Other A-listers such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, the Obamas and Lady Gaga also featured in the four-hour special.

Katy announced in March that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.