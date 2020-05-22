Katy Perry reveals she’s ‘learning to be a mum fast’ during lockdown with Orlando Bloom’s son

The singer is expecting her first child with the actor

Katy Perry has revealed she’s “learning to be a mum fast” during lockdown with Orlando Bloom’s son Flynn.

The 35-year-old announced in March that she was expecting her first child with The Pirates of The Caribbean star.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Katy explained how life during quarantine has helped prepare her for motherhood.

“I’m learning to be a mum fast,” she admitted.

“Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!”

The Part Of Me hitmaker also spoke about announcing her pregnancy in her music video, Never Worn White.

“I thought, ‘What better way to reveal big news in my life to my fans who have grown up with me, than via music.'”

The expectant mother released her new single Daisies earlier this month.

Speaking about her new single, Katy said: “It is a simple message of staying true to your dreams no matter what anyone says. In the pandemic, it took on a whole new meaning for me.”

“I think I’ve taken some things for granted and when I get out of this hell, I am going to live my best life and do all those things I’ve perhaps put on the shelf because I thought they were accessible at any time,” she added.

