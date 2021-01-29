Katy Perry reveals her daughter Daisy Dove has ‘changed her life’

The singer said being a mother is the "best job in the world"

Katy Perry has revealed her daughter Daisy Dove has changed her life for the better.

The 36-year-old welcomed her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom back in August.

During a Q&A on Instagram Live on Thursday night, the singer gushed about being a mother, describing it as the “best job in the world”.

Speaking about her baby daughter, Katy said: “She changed my life and still continues to change my life.”

Explaining how she’s learned to prioritise time with her baby girl, the songstress said: “I think that you realise that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom.”

“And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.

“So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

Katy also said being a mother has encouraged her to be more “more present”.

She explained: “I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it’s like, ‘Whoa’. You see time in human form and it’s like… Now she’s got chunky cheeks.”

“In a way, it’s really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That’s what’s promised is this moment and nothing else,” she added.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August.

Orlando is also father to his nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple decided to announce their daughter’s arrival through UNICEF, as they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the organisation.

At the time, UNICEF shared a black and white photo of their newborn’s hand, alongside a statement from Orlando.

The actor said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases.”

“As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” he continued.

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.”

“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.”

“We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity,” they signed off, “Gratefully- Katy & Orlando.”