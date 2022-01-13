Katy Perry posts sweet tribute to fiancé Orlando Bloom on his birthday

Katy Perry has posted a sweet tribute to her fiancé Orlando Bloom on his birthday.

The actor, who proposed to the California Girls singer on Valentine’s Day in 2019, turns 45 today.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Katy shared a series of snaps of her husband-to-be, and wrote: “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

“thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in,” the 37-year-old added.

“You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️”

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012, while Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013.

Orlando and Miranda share a 9-year-old son named Flynn, while Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together in August 2020 – a daughter named Daisy Dove.