Katy Perry pays sweet tribute to her daughter Daisy Dove on her first birthday

Katy Perry has paid a sweet tribute to her daughter Daisy Dove on her first birthday.

The singer welcomed her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 26, 2020.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the mum-of-one wrote: “1 year ago today is the day my life began.”

“Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” she added.

Katy and Orlando, who recently sparked rumours they had secretly tied the knot, have yet to share a photo of their daughter.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012, while Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013.

Orlando and Miranda share a 10-year-old son named Flynn.

Earlier this year, Katy opened up about her close relationship with Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda.