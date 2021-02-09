The singer and her fiancé welcomed their baby girl back in August

Katy Perry opens up about motherhood and gushes over fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has opened up about motherhood and gushed over her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The couple welcomed their first child together back in August, a baby girl named Daisy Dove.

The 36-year-old appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she praised her “incredible” fiancé for his support with the newborn.

When asked if she has been getting much sleep, the singer replied: “Yeah, I have family and support and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before.”

“He has a 10-year-old son so as much as I was little bit like, ‘I don’t need to hear all of those stories’, they actually helped,” she admitted.

“He’s been amazing, incredible and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful.”

Katy revealed Orlando, 44, was allowed in the room as she gave birth in hospital, and that the Lord Of The Rings star filmed the birth.

“He was such a great support, we had like a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful and just like holding my hand and looking into my eyes.”

“You want to film it but you also want to be present so there’s a fine line. He was great, I highly recommend it.”