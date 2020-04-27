Katy Perry ‘is trying not to stress about giving birth’ during the Coronavirus pandemic

The singer announced she was expecting her first child last month

Katy Perry ‘is trying not to stress about giving birth’ during the...

Katy Perry is reportedly “trying not to stress” about the birth of her child during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Firework hitmaker announced last month that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom.

However, according to US Weekly, a source close to the couple has revealed that that the relationship between Katy and Orlando “has changed since she got pregnant.”

“Orlando and she are having some ups and downs right now,” the source reported.

“Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.”

The source continued to explain that Katy was trying not to stress about giving birth during the global pandemic.

“Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer,” the insider stated.

“She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot.”

While the blonde beauty admitted that she was facing some tough challenges, she also expressed that being in isolation has made her “grateful” for so many things.

Katy spoke to American Idol host Ryan Seacrest about her journey so far through pregnancy.

“I’m having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfil if I want to but, you know, I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days,” she confessed to the presenter.

The 35-year-old announced the news of her pregnancy to her fans when her latest music video Never Worn White showed her cradling her bump at the end of the video.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: