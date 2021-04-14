Katy Perry gushes about her ‘close’ relationship with Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry gushes about her ‘close’ relationship with Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda...

Katy Perry has opened up about her “close” relationship with Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The model, who is married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, split from the actor in 2013 – and the former couple share a 10-year-old son named Flynn.

Despite their split, Miranda has maintained a great relationship with Orlando, and she gets on really well with his fiancé Katy – who gave birth to their first child last year.

On Tuesday night, Katy joined Miranda on Instagram Live to chat about motherhood and co-parenting.

During their candid conversation, the singer said: “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack.”

“In our modern family, she’s probably the most health conscious of everyone.”

Speaking about motherhood, Miranda gushed: “The kids are my number one love. It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”

Katy agreed, and said: “It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like ‘Bam.'”

“The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product and that’s definitely made me feel so full to know that there’s this unwavering and unconditional love.”

“I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity… It’s been the best thing.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove, last August. Aside from Flynn, Miranda shares two sons – Myles, 18 months, and Hart, 3 – with her husband Evan Spiegel.