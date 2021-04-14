Katy Perry gushes about her ‘close’ relationship with Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry has opened up about her “close” relationship with Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
The model, who is married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, split from the actor in 2013 – and the former couple share a 10-year-old son named Flynn.
Despite their split, Miranda has maintained a great relationship with Orlando, and she gets on really well with his fiancé Katy – who gave birth to their first child last year.
On Tuesday night, Katy joined Miranda on Instagram Live to chat about motherhood and co-parenting.
During their candid conversation, the singer said: “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack.”
“In our modern family, she’s probably the most health conscious of everyone.”
Speaking about motherhood, Miranda gushed: “The kids are my number one love. It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”
View this post on Instagram
Katy agreed, and said: “It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like ‘Bam.'”
“I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity… It’s been the best thing.”
View this post on Instagram
Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove, last August.
Aside from Flynn, Miranda shares two sons – Myles, 18 months, and Hart, 3 – with her husband Evan Spiegel.