Katie Holmes spotted kissing new man – one year after she split from Jamie Foxx

It looks like Katie has found love again

Katie Holmes spotted kissing new man – one year after she split...

Katie Holmes has confirmed her romance with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, one year after she split from Jamie Foxx.

In photos published by MailOnline, the 41-year-old actress was papped kissing the 33-year-old as they dined at Peasant Restaurant in NYC on Sunday night.

Aside from working as a chef, Emilio is a budding actor – and he’s set to appear in upcoming movie The Birthday Cake, alongside Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo) on Jul 11, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

Katie and Emilio first sparked romance rumours last week, when they were spotted having dinner in SoHo.

The news comes just one year after Katie ended her longterm relationship with Jamie Foxx.

According to reports, Katie and Jamie started dating back in 2013 – following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The couple never publicly confirmed their romance, but reports of their split emerged late last year.

